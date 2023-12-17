The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) took a jibe at the Congress over their campaign to raise money for the next elections by using a scene from a 1980s film. The jab aims to draw a connection between their requirement for crowdsourcing and the hundreds of crores of cash seized from one of its lawmakers. Inquilaab, a 1984 film, included a scene where two characters argue over using black money to purchase votes, and passing it on as donation by the supporters. The BJP utilised the epic scene, which included superstar Amitabh Bachchan and well-known actor Kader Khan, to allude to the cash seizures from Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu. For the unversed, the Income Tax Department has seized more than Rs 200 crore of unaccounted cash from multiple locations of Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu. Dhiraj Sahu IT Raids: BJP Chief JP Nadda Leads Protest by Party MPs After Over Rs 3,000 Crore Cash Recovered From Congress Leader’s Premises in IT Raids in Odisha (Watch Videos).

BJP Takes Jibe at Congress’ Crowdfunding

The story and characters in this clip are not imaginary. Resemblance with Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu’s party’s call to seek crowdfunding is intended… pic.twitter.com/5CDyxrWIol — BJP (@BJP4India) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)