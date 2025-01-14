AAP MP Sanjay Singh carried out a ‘Bin Dulhe ki Barat’ (a wedding procession without a groom) in Rajinder Nagar, mocking the BJP. Singh used the procession as a jibe at the BJP, questioning their leadership in Delhi and their ability to find a suitable candidate to challenge Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. During the event, Singh stated, “It is BJP’s ‘Bin Dulhe ki Baarat’. No groom is sitting on the horse. People of Delhi want to know who the groom is from the BJP’s side… The BJP is exposed in Delhi. They have no one against Arvind Kejriwal." Singh emphasized that the BJP had no substantial figure to contest Kejriwal's leadership in Delhi. The AAP MP further pointed out that there were no significant challengers in sight, with the BJP failing to present a strong contender. He questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself would become a contender for Delhi’s Chief Minister position, which remains an ongoing issue ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Announces 2nd List of 29 Candidates, Fields Kapil Mishra Fielded From Karawal Nagar, Harish Khurana From Moti Nagar.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Mocks BJP With ‘Bin Dulhe Ki Barat’

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh carried out a 'Bin Dulhe ki Barat' (a wedding procession without a groom) in Rajinder Nagar, as a jibe at the BJP pic.twitter.com/gDeL8fKfjn — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

Questions Who Will Contest Against Arvind Kejriwal

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "It is BJP's 'Bin Dulhe ki Baarat'. No groom is sitting on the horse. People of Delhi want to know who the groom is from the BJP's side... The BJP is exposed in Delhi. They have no one against Arvind Kejriwal..." pic.twitter.com/5ouhd400He — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

