The Election Commission (EC) is holding a press conference at 3 PM today, March 16, to announce schedule for the Lok Sabha election 2024. The schedule announcement for the Lok Sabha election 2024 with polling and result dates will be live streamed on X (Twitter), Facebook and YouTube channel of the Election Commission. The EC is also expected to announce schedule for the assembly polls in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Scroll down to watch the EC press conference live streaming and get complete schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with polling and result dates. In 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. The result was declared on May 23. 'Whom Will You Vote for in Lok Sabha Election 2024?' Automated Call on Candidate Choice Baffles Netizens.

Live Streaming of Schedule Announcement for Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates:

