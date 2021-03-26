Lok Sabha Bye-Elections 2021: Congress Names Dr Chinta Mohan and Satish Jarakiholi as Candidates for Bypolls to Tirupati and Belgaum Seats Respectively

INC COMMUNIQUE Important Notification regarding candidate for Andhra Pradesh bye-election pic.twitter.com/WrLQbW2vyc — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) March 26, 2021

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of Party Candidate for Belgaum, Karnataka Lok Sabha bye-election pic.twitter.com/GICVOwAvuF — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) March 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)