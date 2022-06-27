Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reshuffled the departments of ministers so that the issues of public interest are not neglected or ignored, the CMO said. Sources said that Thackeray has taken away the department's charges from rebel MLAs and handed them over to other ministers. Ekanth Shinde's Urban development & MSRTC ministry charge has been handed over to Subhash Desai, while Gulabrao Patil's ministry charge is given to Anil Parab, & Udaya Samant, Sandeepan Bhumare & Dada Bhuse's ministry's charge given to Aditya Thackeray.

Check tweets:

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reshuffles the departments of ministers so that the issues of public interest are not neglected or ignored: CMO — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Big development. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray takes away the Rebelled Sena ministers departments charges and handed over to another ministers. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard https://t.co/e89mR6fRIE — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 27, 2022

