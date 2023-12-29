In a recent video that has surfaced on social media, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was seen taking a selfie of himself with a giant sitar in the background in Ayodhya. The 33-second clip shows Adityanath swinging a selfie stick around, while trying to take a photo of himself. CM Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya today, December 29 to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 30. He took a selfie of himself after inspecting the ground where PM Modi will hold a rally. Yogi Adityanath Asks Momo Seller If BJP Leaders Visiting His Shop Make Payment Or Not, Video of Light-Hearted Exchange Goes Viral on Social Media.

Yogi Adityanath Takes Selfie After Inspecting Place Where PM Modi Modi Will Hold Rally:

#WATCH | Ayodhya: UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes a selfie after inspecting the ground where PM Modi will be holding a rally tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5TQUjcmxOz — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

