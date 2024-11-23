PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Call, Hands Over State’s Future to Maha Yuti Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde following the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance’s victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, entrusting the future of the state to the alliance.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Call, Hands Over State’s Future to Maha Yuti Alliance
PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: IANS)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 23, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the phone following the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. During the call, Modi expressed his appreciation for Shinde's leadership and handed over the responsibility for the state's future to the Maha Yuti alliance, which includes the BJP and its allies. ‘Development Wins!’: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Maharashtra for Historic Mandate to NDA in Assembly Elections 2024.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On Call

