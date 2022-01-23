India is observing the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Sunday. Born on January 23, 1897, the great leader played a key role in India's freedom struggle. On the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022 President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home MInister Amit Shah and other politicians paid tributes to Netaji. Notably, the day is also celebrated as Prakaram Diwas.

Tweet By President Ram Nath Kovind:

India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India — Azad Hind — make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2022

Tweet By PM Narendra Modi:

सभी देशवासियों को पराक्रम दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation. pic.twitter.com/Ska0u301Nv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2022

Tweet By Amit Shah:

आजादी के महानायक नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन करता हूँ। उन्होंने अपने असाधारण देशप्रेम, अदम्य साहस व तेजस्वी वाणी से युवाओं को संगठित कर विदेशी शासन की नींव हिला दी। मातृभूमि के लिए उनका अद्वितीय त्याग, तप व संघर्ष सदैव देश का मार्गदर्शन करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/cTepfFE6pN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 23, 2022

Tweet By Biplab Kumar Deb:

I bow with reverence to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th Jayanti. We celebrate his Jayanti as #ParakramDiwas to honour his contribution to India's independence and nation building. His thoughts keep inspiring us to work for a self-reliant and strong India. pic.twitter.com/X6jcnfnStY — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 23, 2022

