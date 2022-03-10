The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 has begun amid tight security in the state. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav thanked party workers for being alert and constantly active at counting centers. In a post shared on social media, AKhilesh Yadav said that "The test is yet to be done. Time has come now for 'decisions'. Heartfelt thanks to each and every worker, supporter, leader, office bearer and well wisher of Samajwadi Party-gathbandhan for being alert and consciously active day and night at the counting centers! 'Sepoys of democracy' return only with a certificate of victory!"

इम्तिहान बाकी है अभी हौसलों का वक़्त आ गया है अब ‘फ़ैसलों’ का मतगणना केंद्रों पर दिन-रात सतर्क और सचेत रूप से सक्रिय रहने के लिए सपा-गठबंधन के हर एक कार्यकर्ता, समर्थक, नेतागण, पदाधिकारी और शुभचितंक को हृदय से धन्यवाद! ‘लोकतंत्र के सिपाही’ जीत का प्रमाणपत्र लेकर ही लौटें! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 10, 2022

