Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Saurabh Bharadwaj has shared a video in which he is seen engaging in verbal confrontation with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. According to Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gaurav Bhatia had announced to visit 500 government schools in Delhi after a fan fell in the classroom of a government school, injuring two girl students. However, Gaurav Bhatia came at a school but did not go inside, said the AAP MLA. The video shows Bharadwaj and Bhatia arguing with each other before the latter leaves in his car.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and BJP's Gaurav Bhatia in Verbal Spat:

बार-बार रुकने का आग्रह करने पर भी @gauravbh स्कूल के अंदर नहीं गए और भाग गए। उनको कहा कि अभी तो 498 स्कूल और देखने हैं चलिए, मगर वे नहीं माने और भाग गए। pic.twitter.com/WFhOxOzgTF — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 31, 2022

