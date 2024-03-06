Sini Shetty, who is representing India at the 71st Miss World 2023 beauty pageant, gave a power-packed performance in the talent round. Sini paid a tribute to Aiswarya Rai Bachchan, who won Miss World in 1994, by doing a fusion dance to her songs. For the talent round, Sini wore a stunning maroon blouse with sequin embellishments and a pant. She paired the look with a maroon and gold dupatta. She accessorised her look with ornate gold jewellery. Her makeup perfectly complemented her attire, with shades of maroon swiped onto her cheeks, lips, and eyes. Bold, dramatic eyebrows added a touch of allure to her look. Her neat updo, adorned with jasmine flowers, completed her look with finesse. Miss World 2024 Contestant Sini Shetty of India Dazzles in Pink Midi Dress for Save the Tiger Campaign (View Pics).

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

