BLACKPINK’s Lisa is constantly serving looks every time she steps into the spotlight. In her latest appearance, Lisa serves chic and casual glam for an exclusive photoshoot. The K-pop star slays the winter style game with her on-point ensembles. She looks relaxed even as she poses for the cameras. Lisa slays in a chic checkered ensemble paired with an exquisite and stylish necklace. That’s not all! She looks effortlessly stylish in a striped blue sweater. She completes the look with a pair of black shorts, a watch, earrings, and a matching ring. Her minimalistic makeup with pink gloss complements the outfits. Her straight and left-loose hair complete each look to perfection. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Captivates in All-Black Ensemble, K-Pop Icon Owns the Fashion Game at the Asia Fan Meet in Hong Kong (View Pictures).

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Slays in Exclusive Photoshoot

