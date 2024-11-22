BLACKPINK’s Lisa continues to shine as a global star. She is not only admired for her talent and beauty but also for her impeccable sense of style, which has cemented her status as a fashion icon. Her recent appearance at the Asia fan meet in Hong Kong was no exception. Lisa dazzles in an all-black ensemble, featuring a cropped black sequin top with chic tie-up details. She pairs it with matching black shorts layered over romantic lace floral leggings. She elevates the look with faux fur boots and accessorises with studs and earrings, adding just the right amount of sparkle. Her flawless makeup highlights her pretty features and perfectly complements the outfit. Her sleek, high ponytail adds a polished finish to the stunning ensemble. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Sets the Stage on Fire With Bold Fashion Choices, K-Pop Star Slays in Chic Ensembles (View Pictures).

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Captivates in All-Black Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

