Television actress Surbhi Chandna's Christmas wish for one and all is ultra-glam. As the diva took to Instagram and posted many pics of hers in which she could be seen all decked up in a red outfit. Looking sexy AF, her look comprised of a jumpsuit which she teamed up with a jacket. Even for the pout, she went all christmas-y with dark red lip shade. Along with the post, she also mentioned how Christmas is her fav fest.

Surbhi Chandna Fashionable Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)