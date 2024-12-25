During the winter break in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season, Al-Nassr captain and star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying holidays with family. He shared multiple photos of his holiday recently and wished fans Merry Christmas. In his recent post on ‘X’ Ronaldo reminded fans ‘most important part of Christmas’ - sharing a photo with his family at a dinner table. Check out the post below. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Christmas 2024 With Family at Santa's Village in Lapland, Gives Special Message to World (Watch Video).

Most Important Part of Christmas Pic Shared by Cristiano Ronaldo

The most important part of Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/EC3LPk05YA — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 25, 2024

