Legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni celebrated Christmas at their home along with their Daughter Ziva. MS Dhoni's wife shared adorable pictures of their Christmas celebration on her Instagram handle. MS Dhoni was seen dressed up as Santa Claus as the family celebrated the festival with close ones. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni got married in July 2010, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Ziva, in 2015. Recently, the great Indian national cricket team Dhoni showcased his dancing skills while grooving to Pahaadi music. MS Dhoni Dances On Tunes Of 'Gulabi Sharara' as Former Indian Cricketer Enjoys Pahaadi Music (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Becomes Santa Claus on Christmas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@sakshisingh_r)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)