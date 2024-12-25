On the special occasion of Christmas 2024, several star cricketers took to their official social handles and shared heartfelt wishes for their fans. India national cricket team cricketers like KL Rahul and Sanju Samson also shared posts on their social media handles to wish their fans on the special occasion of Christmas 2024. Merry Christmas 2024: RCB, CSK, KKR and Other IPL Franchises Share Heartwarming Wishes With Fans on Special Occasion of Xmas.

Sanju Samson Celebrates Christmas 2024 With His Wife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen Celebrates Christmas

India Opener KL Rahul Wishes His Fans

Merry Christmas! Joy, peace and happiness to you all. 🎄🎅 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) December 25, 2024

Cricketer-Turned-Commentator Michael Vaughan Celebrates Christmas

Merry Xmas everyone .. 👍👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 24, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar Sings Carols

Prayers, carols, and the warmth of togetherness! Wishing you all a joyful and blessed Christmas! 🎄🎅♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/s67e0o2K0e — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2024

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle Wishes His Fans on Christmas

eason greetings - Merry Christmas from the @Dafabet team! Have a lovely holidays and best wishes 🙏🏿🎅🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/5uvDoJNpGa — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) December 24, 2024

