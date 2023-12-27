Stop everything, because Janhvi Kapoor just dropped the hottest firestorm on Instagram. Ditching her playful charm for a smouldering allure, the actress sizzled in a head-to-toe latex red ensemble that hugs her curves like a second skin. The photoshoot pictures shared by the diva are masterclass in seductive posing. Janhvi strikes confident stances, letting the glossy dress catch the light and water droplets like glistening embers. But the outfit is just the beginning. The actress' subtle cherry lips and tousled open hairdo add a touch of effortless sensuality. The overall look is a stunning blend of fiery confidence and delicate beauty. Have a look! Khloe Kardashian Spells Glam in Nude Bejeweled Corset Dress - Check Out Her Latest Pictures Here!

Janhvi Kapoor Slays in Latex Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

