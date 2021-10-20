How can one score a perfect ten on the style-o-meter every single time? Well, that’s the thought on everyone’s mind seeing the Duchess of Cambridge nail one look after another. Kate Middleton, aka Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was an epitome of sophistication yet fashionable, delivering an important speech to mark Addiction Awareness Week in the United Kingdom. The 39-year-old opted for a monochrome red look in a turtleneck sweater from Ralph Lauren with a matching pleated midi skirt by Christopher Kane. She did not go overboard with red by pairing tan pointed-toe pumps and a Nano Montreal bag from DeMellier. Here take a look at gorgeous photos of very beautiful Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Her Royal Duties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

More Pics of The Duchess of Cambridge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Kate Middleton's Look Decoded

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Duchess of Cambridge (@theelegantduchess)

