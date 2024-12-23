Kim Kardashian brought back her iconic ‘Break the Internet’ moment as she recreated her famous Paper magazine cover pose a decade later at the Skims Christmas party. Dressed in a striking red leather dress with a plunging neckline, the reality star turned heads as she playfully posed with a friend balancing a drink glass on her backside—much like the viral 2014 photoshoot. Kim’s November 2014 Paper cover, where she bared it all, became a cultural sensation, and this playful throwback at her party shows she still knows how to captivate her audience. Kim Kardashian Channels Vintage Glamour in Stunning Sheer Lingerie for Latest Photoshoot, See Jaw-Dropping Pictures.

Kim Kardashian at Skims Christmas Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

