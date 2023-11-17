Sergeant Michelle Marquez Dee is truly standing out at this year's Miss Universe 2023 pageant. Representing Miss Universe Philippines, she graced the stage in a bottle green, cap-sleeved illusion cut-out sheath dress designed by Mark Bumgarner. The dress exuded an extra edge, showcasing her strong and edgy feminine energy. Complementing the look with small dark green earrings and black stilettoes, what truly set her apart was her infectious smile. Whether or not she wins Miss Universe, she's already a queen—slaying it with undeniable grace and confidence. Go on and own it, Michelle Dee! Miss Universe 2023: Miss Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee Sets the Stage on Fire With Her Sassy and Confident Catwalk! (Watch Video).

Check Out Michelle Dee's Evening Gown For Miss Universe 2023:

