Urfi Javed always managed to turn heads with her offbeat fashion sense. Every now and then, Urfi creates looks in the name of fashion which takes people aback. In a new video posted by the actress on social media, Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a plain blue saree with a bold blouse made of star-shaped nipple pasties supported by a thin string. She also paired her look with matching see-through gloves. This look has definitely surprised her fans and followers. 'Kapde Aise Pehno Ki Char Log Bole' Urfi Javed Goes XXX-tra Cocky Flaunting Heart-Shaped Pasties While Taking a Dig at Her Haters (Watch Instagram Reel).

See Pics of Urfi Javed’s New Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)