A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan visiting a mall in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with Anant Ambani has taken the internet by storm. The clip shows Salman warmly waving and greeting his fans, who were thrilled to see the actor in person. In another viral video, Salman, accompanied by Anant and Radhika Merchant, addresses a crowd at an event. During his speech, the Sikandar star expresses his admiration for the city, saying, "You are so lucky to live in Jamnagar. It's such a beautiful place—it's heaven! I'm jealous of you guys!" Check out the clips below. Salman Khan’s Grand Birthday Celebration in Jamnagar With the Ambanis Takes Social Media by Storm (Watch Video).

Salman Khan at Jamnagar Mall With Anant Ambani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Salman Khan Calls Jamnagar 'Heaven'

Exclusive :- MEGASTAR SALMAN KHAN Addressing crowd of Jamnagar during the event of 25 years of reliance industries jamnagar and the birthday of DhiruBhai ambani ji...#Sikandar #SalmanKhan #SikandarTeaser pic.twitter.com/vHXI3z8Csq — Lokendra Kumar (@rasafi24365) December 29, 2024

