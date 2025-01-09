Rasha Thadani is quickly making her way into people’s hearts with her impeccable fashion and beauty. In a latest post, Rasha is seen at an outing in Juhu, where she stuns in a strapless pink top featuring a trendy tie. She completes the look with stylish beige flared pants, black beaded bracelets, and dangling earrings. Her makeup, featuring subtle pink tones, enhances her features, while her luscious long hair finishes the elegant yet chic look to perfection. Watch the video below. Rasha Thadani Expresses Desire To Act in THIS Iconic ’90s Film of Her Mom Raveena Tandon, Ahead of Acting Debut in ‘Azaad’ (Watch Video).

Rasha Thadani Stuns in Elegant Ensemble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)