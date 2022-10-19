Song Hye-Kyo and her sartorial choices are always on top, no matter what! Recently, the South Korean actress appeared in black shirt dress that was styled with dramatic stocking and matching heels. Fendi's brand ambassador attended an event and served glam in the all-black outfit that went perfectly well with the contrasting white purse! Not to mention her minimal style that channeled her inner charisma in exquisite fashion! Song Hye-Kyo Exudes Class and Chic Style With Her Power Dressing During Fendi Show at Paris Fashion Week (View Pics)

View Pics of Song Hye-Kyo in All-Black Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Song hyekyo (@kyo1122)

