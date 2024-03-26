Tabu, known for her award-winning performances, shines not just on screen but also with her captivating fashion sense. Recently, she wore a chic animal print saree paired with a matching halter neck gold blouse, adorned with metallic straps, flaunting her trendy side. Tabu wore the stunning animal print saree for the promotions of her upcoming film, Crew. She completed her look with black and gold accessories. Her subtle makeup highlighted her features flawlessly. With subtle kohl and pink lipstick, she nailed her beauty look. Her flowing, loose hair added the final touch to her stunning ensemble. Tabu Makes Stunning Fashion Statement in Multiple Gold-Toned Looks for the Promotional Events of Her Upcoming Film, Crew (View Pics).

