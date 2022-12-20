Triptii Dimri is serving hotness in her latest Instagram post. Playing with a white blanket and going almost naked underneath, the actress looks dam sexy in the clicks. Not to miss, her different poses while she gets sunkissed in her bedroom. Too hot to handle! Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk’s Untitled Movie To Release in Theatres on July 28, 2023.

Triptii Dimri Hot Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)