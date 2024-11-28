There is no stopping Triptii Dimri from embracing the fashion core aesthetics like a pro. The actress powered through the corpcore, aka the office siren trend, in a classy black blazer pantsuit. She wore the cropped blazer with an open front featuring criss-cross belts attached and a centre buckle to hold for that modern touch to power dressing. The blazer also featured padded shoulders and buttoned cuffs. Her structured silhouette further included flared pants. With open, sleek hair, chunky earrings and glamorous makeup, the actress effortlessly commanded attention in the pictures. Triptii Dimri Dazzles in Vibrant Yellow Saree, Actress Serves Major Festive Fashion Goals in Latest Appearance.

Triptii Dimri's Power Girl Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

