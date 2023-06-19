Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is one of the hottest actresses in the film industry. And the Befikre star does not shy away from flaunting her incredibly fabulous body and enjoying the limelight. For her latest public appearance at an awards night, Vaani donned a sultry sculpted black gown that featured a massive cleavage-revealing neckline and a thigh-high slit! The 34-year-old kept things minimal in the accessories department, opting for studded dangling earrings, and that’s about it. Speak of being effortlessly chic. She also tied her hair in a low bun, not messy, not sleek, just perfect!

Vaani Kapoor in Cleavage-Revealing Black Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

More Photos of Vaani Kapoor's OOTN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)