Happy Monday! April 26 marks significant holidays, events and remembrance days, just like the other days in the calendar. So, which day is today? Along with other events, International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day is marked today, in memory of Chernobyl disaster-- the nuclear accident that occurred on 26 April 1986, at the No. 4 reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Find out other events, and significant days that fall on today's calendar.

List of April 26, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar Date

World Intellectual Property Day

National Pretzel Day

Confederate Memorial Day

Confederate Heroes' Day

International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)