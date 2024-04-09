List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 9, 2024 (Tuesday)
- Chaitra Navratri
- Gudi Padwa / Gudi Padava
- Ugadi or Yugadi /Ougadi
- Jhulelal Jayanti
- Navreh
- Attuvela Mahotsavam
- Ishti
- Chandra Darshan
- National Name Yourself Day
- Appomattox Day
- Bataan Day / Araw ng Kagitingan
- International ASMR Day
- International Be Kind to Lawyers Day
- Jenkins Ear Day
- Jumbo Day
- Kosovo Constitution Day
- National (US) Bodhi Day
- National Cherish an Antique Day
- National Chicken Little Awareness Day
- National Chinese Almond Cookie Day
- National Former Prisoner Of War Recognition Day
- National (US) Gin and Tonic Day
- National Mature Women’s Day
- National Unicorn Day
- National Winston Churchill Day
- Vimy Ridge Day
- National Student Employment Week
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)