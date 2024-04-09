List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 9, 2024 (Tuesday)

Chaitra Navratri

Gudi Padwa / Gudi Padava

Ugadi or Yugadi /Ougadi

Jhulelal Jayanti

Navreh

Attuvela Mahotsavam

Ishti

Chandra Darshan

National Name Yourself Day

Appomattox Day

Bataan Day / Araw ng Kagitingan

International ASMR Day

International Be Kind to Lawyers Day

Jenkins Ear Day

Jumbo Day

Kosovo Constitution Day

National (US) Bodhi Day

National Cherish an Antique Day

National Chicken Little Awareness Day

National Chinese Almond Cookie Day

National Former Prisoner Of War Recognition Day

National (US) Gin and Tonic Day

National Mature Women’s Day

National Unicorn Day

National Winston Churchill Day

Vimy Ridge Day

National Student Employment Week

