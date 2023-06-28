The auspicious event commemorating Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra's entrance back into the Jagannath Temple is known as Bahuda Yatra 2023. This year it will take place on June 28 in Puri, Odisha. The streets of Puri are transformed into a canvas of devotion during the Bahuda Yatra. The roads are decorated with flowers, while devotees' chanting and music fill the air. Bahuda Yatra is more than just a celebration of culture; it represents rebirth and hope. It represents the return of happy times and is thought to cleanse the soul. On this auspicious festival, netizens shared their heartfelt wishes with photos and videos on social media. WhatsApp Messages, Lord Jagannath Images, Quotes, Facebook Photos and SMS to Send Greetings on This Auspicious Day.

Happy Bahuda Yatra!

Celebrating Bahuda Yatra - A Joyous Journey! Wishing you all a blessed Bahuda Yatra filled with divine blessings, joy, and prosperity! May Lord Jagannath guide you on this auspicious journey of life, showering His divine love and grace upon you and your loved ones. #bahudayatra pic.twitter.com/XbYi45nOAS — Rashmi Sahoo (@IamRashmiSahoo) June 28, 2023

Bahuda Yatra 2023

On the occasion of Bahuda Yatra, may the divine journey of Lord #Jagannath inspire you to embark on your own path of self-discovery and spiritual growth. Happy Bahuda Yatra!#dyausCourt #bahudayatra #odisha pic.twitter.com/j9hJDWNVcm — Dyaus Court (@dyaus_court) June 28, 2023

Jai Jagannath!

The unique nine-day annual festival of Lord Balabhadra, Jagannath and Devi Subhadra has ended today on Bahuda Yatra. Let's celebrate the glory of our tradition and pray before the divine trinity to strengthen peace and goodness in us and our society.#jaijagannath🙏#jharsuguda pic.twitter.com/3gFPTuB9iC — Deepali Das (@deepalidas95) June 28, 2023

Bahuda Yatra!

Jagannath Yatra 2023!

