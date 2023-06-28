The auspicious event commemorating Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra's entrance back into the Jagannath Temple is known as Bahuda Yatra 2023. This year it will take place on June 28 in Puri, Odisha. The streets of Puri are transformed into a canvas of devotion during the Bahuda Yatra. The roads are decorated with flowers, while devotees' chanting and music fill the air. Bahuda Yatra is more than just a celebration of culture; it represents rebirth and hope. It represents the return of happy times and is thought to cleanse the soul. On this auspicious festival, netizens shared their heartfelt wishes with photos and videos on social media. WhatsApp Messages, Lord Jagannath Images, Quotes, Facebook Photos and SMS to Send Greetings on This Auspicious Day.

