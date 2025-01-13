The first day of the exciting Sankranti festival, Bhogi, is here. Bhogi 2025 falls on Monday, January 13. Bhogi is a prominent celebration in South India, in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. It coincides with the Lohri and Maghi celebrations in the North Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. Sankranthi 2025 festivities began with Bhogi, followed by the main event of Sankranti and Kanuma on the third day. People wish their loved ones with festival greetings like “Bhogi Sankranti Kanuma Subhakankshalu” in Telugu, which means “Good Wishes on the occasion of Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma.” In this article, you will find a bunch of Bhogi Sankranti Kanuma Subhakankshalu images in Telugu, Bhogi Sankranti Kanuma Subhakankshalu images, Bhogi Sankranti Kanuma 2025 wishes in Telugu, Bhogi Sankranti Kanuma images, Bhogi Sankranti Kanuma greetings and WhatsApp status. You can download them for free and share them with your friends and relatives and also post on social media. Rangoli Designs for Bhogi 2025 and Bhogi Pandigai Kolangal: Bhogi Kundala Muggulu With Dots To Decorate Your House (Watch Videos).

