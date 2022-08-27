The first look of the Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2022 murti or Lord Ganesha idol is unveiled on August 27, Saturday. At 2 pm, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala took place with many attending in person while many participated via live streaming. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Ganpati is organised by Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal and was established in 1920. It will be on full display for the ten-day festival of Ganeshotsav, starting with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31. How To Reach Mumbai’s Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal by Air, Train or Road? Here’s Everything To Know Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2022 Murti First Look Photo OUT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinchpoklicha Chintamani (@chinchpoklichachintamani)

