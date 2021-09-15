India is celebrating Engineers Day 2021 on Wednesday. Every year, this day is observed on September 15 to honour one of the eminent engineers of India, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya’s birth anniversary. The day is therefore also commemorated as Visvesvaraya Jayanti. As we mark Engineers Day 2021, we bring you a bunch of thoughtful quotes about engineers and engineering that you can share with your engineer friends and relatives. These Engineers’ Day quotes will perfectly serve as greetings, wishes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status. Wish you all a very Happy Engineers’ Day 2021!

Quotes for Engineers Day: At Its Heart, Engineering Is About Using Science To Find Creative, Practical Solutions. It Is a Noble Profession. — Queen Elizabeth II

Quotes for Engineers Day: “This Job Is a Great Scientific Adventure. But It’s Also a Great Human Adventure”- Fabiola Gianotti, Higgs Boson Physicist

Quotes for Engineers Day: Software Is a Great Combination of Artistry and Engineering. — Bill Gates, Co-Founder of Microsoft

Quotes for Engineers Day: Science Is About Knowing; Engineering Is About Doing. — Henry Petroski, American Engineer

Quotes for Engineers Day: Architecture Begins Where Engineering Ends. — Walter Gropius, a German Architect.

Quotes for Engineers Day: Successful Engineering Is All About Understanding How Things Break or Fail. – Henry Petroski, American Engineer

