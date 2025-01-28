On the 126th birth anniversary of Field Marshal KM Cariappa, tributes poured in from across the nation, honouring the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. The Indian Army took to X on January 28, writing, "Remembering the Legend…On his 126th Birth Anniversary, #IndianArmy pays homage to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE." Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also shared his respect, posting, "Remembering 1st Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army Field Marshal Sir Kodandera 'Kipper' Madappa Cariappa." Leaders from various political parties followed suit, with Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav praising Cariappa’s dedication, bravery, and unique war skills. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress MP Varsha Eknath Gaikwad also paid their tributes to the national hero. Army Day 2025 Date in India: Know Significance of the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

Indian Army Pays Tribute to Field Marshal KM Cariappa on 126th Birth Anniversary

Remembering the Legend… On his 126th Birth Anniversary, #IndianArmy pays homage to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/c9cPJLopKF — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 28, 2025

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Remembers Field Marshal Cariappa on His Birth Anniversary

Remembering 1st 🇮🇳 Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army Field Marshal Sir Kodandera “Kipper” Madappa Cariappa on his birth anniversary.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9Pm2c5CR8a — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 28, 2025

Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav Honors Field Marshal Cariappa's Legacy

स्वतंत्र भारत में सेना के पहले फील्ड मार्शल केएम करियप्पा जी की जयंती पर सादर नमन करता हूं। तीन दशक से अधिक समय तक देश की रक्षा के लिए आपका संकल्प और समर्पण, अद्वितीय रण कौशल एवं शौर्य युवाओं को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/YY6zYKzRIX — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 28, 2025

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Pays Homage to KM Cariappa

भारतीय सेना के पहले कमांडर-इन-चीफ फील्ड मार्शल के.एम. करियप्पा जी की जयंती पर सादर नमन। इतिहास के महत्वपूर्ण दौर में हमारी सेना का नेतृत्व कर उन्होंने साहस और शौर्य की मिसाल कायम की। हमारी सेना को शक्तिशाली बनाने में उनका महत्वपूर्ण योगदान सदैव स्मरणीय रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/Skx5b1anMY — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 28, 2025

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Pays Tribute to Field Marshal Cariappa

Humble tributes to one of the greatest soldiers of Mother India, the first Commander In Chief of the Army, KM Cariappa on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/L3CZ8uMcZJ — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)