Gadge Maharaj, also known as Sant Gadge Maharaj or Sant Gadge Baba, was a social reformer and mendicant saint from Maharashtra. He was born on February 23, 1876, and died on December 20, 1956, in Amravati. His work to bring about change and offer social justice continues to be a source of inspiration. On his death anniversary, people often remember his incredible teachings and words for the goodwill of society. On Gadge Maharaj Punyatithi 2024, we bring you Gadge Maharaj Punyatithi quotes, images, HD photos, sayings, wallpapers and messages to honour the great saint. Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers: Share Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Observe Birth Anniversary of Sant Gadge Maharaj.

Gadge Maharaj Punyatithi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Adaani Rahu Naka, Mulanna Shikva”

Quote Reads: “Jo Velevar Jay Milavto, to Jagavar Hi Jay Milavto”

Gadge Maharaj Punyatithi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Dan Ghenyasathi Haath Pasru Naka, Daan Denyasathi Haat Pasra.”

Quote Reads: “Mansache Khare Kon Dev Astil Tar Te Aai Baap”

