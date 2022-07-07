Pilgrims proceeded to Mina on day one of the Hajj 2022. This day is known as Yawm al-Tarwiyah. As seen in the below video tweeted by Haramain Sharifain, pilgrims are seen chanting Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (Here I am O Allah, Here I am) and walking towards Mina on Thursday, July 7 as the annual ritual returns after 2 years of COVID-19 Pandemic. The Hajj Ministry of Saudi Arabia increased the tally to One Million for this year's Hajj which is Hajj 1443.

Watch Video:

See Pics:

A drive-through to Mina Tents where Hujjaj will be accommodated.

