The Bodos Usher in the New Year with Bwisagu 2024! Bwisagu is formed from two words: ‘Bwiswa’ meaning year and ‘agu’ meaning starting. This year, Bwisagu 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, which falls on a Sunday. Bwisagu is a vibrant celebration for the Bodo people of Assam. This upcoming week, witness the rich cultural traditions and festivities as they welcome their New Year on the 1st of Baisakh. Immerse yourself in the joy and energy of Bwisagu 2024, a time for feasting, traditional dance, and celebrating new beginnings with loved ones. To join in the celebrations, send Bwisagu 2024 images, wishes, greetings, and wallpapers to loved ones. Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Puthandu, Vishu, Jur Sital and More; Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals and New Year's Days.

Bwisagu Wishes

Happy Bwisagu Wishes

Bwisagu Messages

