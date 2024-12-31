Depending on your location and time zone, you are either just a few hours away from ringing in the new year or you could be a day away from it. However, some countries have already ushered in 2025. Kiribati, a tiny island nation in the Pacific Oceans, is the first to welcome the new year. Next, the countries Tonga and Samoa enter the New Year 2025. Midnight in Tonga and Samoa on January 1, 2025 is 04:30 PM IST on December 31, 2024. First and Last Countries To Celebrate New Year 2025: Which Is the First Country To Enter New Year? Know When January 1 Begins Around the World at Different Time Zones.

Tonga and Samoa Welcome New Year 2025

