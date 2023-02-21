India is home to hundreds of languages and thousands of dialects which make its linguistic and cultural diversity the most unique in the world. Google is celebrating International Mother Language Day 2023 with a special message. The tech giant has asked users to share such unique words to mark the day. International Mother Language Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History & Significance of the Day That Promotes Linguistic & Cultural Diversity.

International Mother Language Day 2023:

Fun banter with friends is hard to put into words, but not for this Bengali word. We're celebrating words that speak the language of emotions ❤️ #SayItLikeItIs, and share one such unique word from your language using Gboard 👇#MotherLanguageDay pic.twitter.com/wj6qR7rvjI — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 21, 2023

Jhanjhanit:

The best way to understand this Marathi word is by eating the spiciest vada pav… or some thecha 🥵 We're celebrating words that speak the language of emotions ❤️ Share one such unique word from your language using Gboard 👇#SayItLikeItIs #MotherLanguageDay pic.twitter.com/MYj6RIJ9uV — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 21, 2023

Rimjhim:

The gentle patter of raindrops and the hush of a monsoon breeze. That’s how beautifully this Hindi word flows too 🌧️ We're celebrating words that speak the language of emotions ❤️ #SayItLikeItIs and share one such unique word from your language using Gboard.#MotherLanguageDay pic.twitter.com/UbfVxfeegW — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)