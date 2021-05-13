Happy May! The month sure has a lot of significant events, holidays and remembrance days. Amid the ongoing global health crisis, the observation has gone limited and virtual, but people somehow manage to stay connected with each other on important days. So, which day is today? While Muslims around the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2021, there are other events too observed on May 13, 2021. World Cocktail Day, International Hummus Day, National Apple Pie Day 2021 in United States are a few among others.

List of May 13, 2021, Holidays, Festivals, and Events in Today's Calendar Date

Eid al-Fitr

World Cocktail Day

National Fruit Cocktail Day 2021 in United States

National Frog Jumping Day

National Apple Pie Day 2021 in United States

International Hummus Day

