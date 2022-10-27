National Black Cat Day 2022 falls on October 27, Thursday. The day celebrates the furry animals who are often regarded as a symbol of bad luck. However, it's time to subvert the notion and raise awareness about these felines that undergo low adoption rates due to this negative reputation of bad omen. Netizens celebrate the day by sharing messages & quotes on social media. Check out how Twitterati reaction on National Black Cat Day by putting HD images & messages about the animal well-known for Halloween!

National Black Cat Day 2022 Twitter Reactions

October 27 is National Black Cat Day, the perfect occasion for all you cool cats and kittens to celebrate the witchy felines that bring us tons of joy and luck. pic.twitter.com/u7zcEgiMEM — Michael Zimmer (@10110111101) October 26, 2022

Cats' Images

Hello Cattyy!

Thursday 27 October is National Black Cat Day ! pic.twitter.com/Qm7aYxOsPI — Wulfie Viking Cat (@VoneBowly) October 27, 2022

Oh..

Happy National Black Cat Day!

Happy National Black Cat Day 🐈‍⬛️ 🖤 — Grace (@yeojimagine_) October 27, 2022

