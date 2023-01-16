National Startup Day 2023 is observed every year on January 16 in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2021 declared that January 16 would be observed as National Startup Day to celebrate the Indian startup ecosystem. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has marked an entire week as National Startup Week from January 10 to 16. On this auspicious day, people share wishes, greetings and quotes to help others appreciate the importance of entrepreneurship. Here's how people are celebrating this Startup Day 2023. Startup Funding in India Drops 33% to USD 24 Billion in 2022: Report.

Happy National Startup Day! Today we celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and the innovative ideas that drive our economy forward. Let's support and empower the startups of today to become the successful companies of tomorrow. #NationalStartupDay #Entrepreneurship #Innovation — Mohit Gupta (@Mginstar) January 16, 2023

On #NationalStartupDay, saluting the entrepreneurial spirit kindled by #StartupIndia! My best wishes to the promising startups and entrepreneurs turning Hon'ble PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji's vision of an innovation powered #NewIndia into a reality.#StartupIndiapic.twitter.com/bpHf5BAW4Q — Arvind Arora (A2 Motivation) (@ArorajArvind) January 16, 2023

No more romanticizing about how cool it is to be an entrepreneur. It's a struggle to save your company's life – and your own skin – every day of the week#NationalStartupDay #startupday — prashant k bharti (@bharti001) January 16, 2023

"India's StartUps are changing the rules of the game. They are the economic backbone of New India" - Ho'nble PM With World's third largest startup ecosystem, StartUps today are, Innovating for India, Innovating from India🇮🇳#NationalStartupDay — Gurleen Kaur (@gurleenmalik) January 16, 2023

