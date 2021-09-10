Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day in the month of Bhadrapada during the bright phase. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated on September 10. Usually an 11-day festival, people often commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi by inviting Lord Ganesha into their homes, showering Him with various delicacies, and singing aartis and songs to please Lord Ganapati. People also share Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 wishes, Ganapati Chaturthi messages, Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Ganesh Chaturthi is said to be one of the most important celebrations in the Hindu tradition. It is believed that Lord Ganesha comes to Earth from Mount Kailasa during this time and blesses his devotees with all the happiness and prosperity. Lord Ganapati is known to end people’s sufferings and is therefore often called Vighnaharta. It is believed that bringing Lord Ganesha home during this time helps end the suffering and troubles in our lives and fills it with happiness and positive thoughts instead. From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khetwadi Cha Raja, Get Live Streaming Details of Online Aarti and Darshan of Famous Ganpati Mandals in Mumbai and Pune.

Many people also get together as a community to celebrate this day. There are several community pandals where statues of Lord Ganesha are decorated, and there are timely aartis held with a spread of various delicacies as an offering for Lord Ganesha. Another way to commemorate this auspicious time with family and friends is by sharing Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 wishes, Ganapati Chaturthi messages, Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with them.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Happiness, Peace, and Sweetness, Wishing You Love, Care, and Newness. Sending You Warm Wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hoping That This Ganesh Chaturthi Will Be, the Start of Year That Brings The Happiness That Lord Ganesh Fills Your Home With Prosperity and Fortune.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lord Ganesha Is Our Mentor and Protector. May He Enrich Your Life, and Removing Obstacles From Your Life! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Happiness As Big as Ganesh’s Appetite, Life As Long as His Trunk, Trouble As Small As His Mouse, Moments As Sweet as Modaks. Sending You Wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Modak for Energy and Taste, Boondi Laddoo To Drown Your Sorrows and Peda To Relish Worldly Offerings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Warm Wishes to You and Your Family. May You Have a Blissful Ganesh Chaturthi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

While the celebrations of Ganesha Chaturthi are sure to be more secluded and small-scale, we hope that this festival brings with it an end to all the pain and suffering in your life and replaces it with prosperity and happiness instead. Happy Ganesha Chaturthi 2021!

