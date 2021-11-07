List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 7, 2021:

1. National Cancer Awareness Day

2. National Canine Lymphoma Awareness Day

3. Notary Public Day

4. Zero Tasking Day

5. Daylight Saving Day

6. National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day

7. Drowsy Driving Prevention Week

8. International Games Week

9. National Radiologic Technology Week

10. National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

11. Polar Bear Week

12. Nurse Practitioner Week

