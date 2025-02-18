The Telangana Government has issued a special order allowing all Muslim government employees, including teachers, contract workers, and staff from boards, corporations, and public sector organizations, to leave their workplaces early during the month of Ramzan. The decision permits these employees to leave offices, schools, and other government institutions at 4:00 PM from March 2nd to March 31st, 2025, to allow time for prayer during the holy month. However, the order specifies that this concession will not apply in cases where their presence is essential due to the exigencies of service. This move aims to provide Muslim employees with flexibility, enabling them to fulfil their religious obligations while ensuring the smooth functioning of government services. The Telangana Government has recognized the importance of supporting its employees during Ramzan, a period of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. Ramzan 2025: Telangana Government To Allow Muslim Employees To Leave Offices Early During Holy Month From March 2 to 31.

Telangana Government Allows Muslim Employees To Leave Work at 4 PM

Telangana Government has issued an order permitting all Government Muslim Employees/Teachers/Contract /Out-sourcing/Boards/ Corporations & Public Sector Employees working in the State to leave their Offices/Schools at 4.00 pm during the Month of Ramzan from 2nd March to 31st… pic.twitter.com/bMXUpxPr3m — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2025

