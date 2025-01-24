On the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s significant role in the country's growth. In her message, shared on X on January 24, she expressed confidence in the state’s continued progress in various sectors, wishing prosperity and happiness to its residents. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also sent his congratulations, marking the 76th Foundation Day with a tribute to the state's rich cultural and historical heritage. He emphasised the state's ongoing development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for collective efforts to make Uttar Pradesh a self-reliant, developed state. Along with the state’s leaders, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav, and BJP Leader Dr Sanjeev Balyan also conveyed their wishes to the people, underscoring the importance of unity in achieving further progress. Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025 Images and Uttar Pradesh Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Uttar Pradesh Day With WhatsApp Status Messages and Greetings.

President Droupadi Murmu Extends Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day Greetings

उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस पर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। देश के आर्थिक, सामाजिक, राजनीतिक और आध्यात्मिक विकास में यह राज्य महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा रहा है। मुझे विश्वास है कि यह प्रदेश समग्र विकास के पथ पर अग्रसर रहेगा। मैं उत्तर प्रदेश के मेहनती और प्रतिभाशाली… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 24, 2025

CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates 76th Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Sends UP Foundation Day Wishes

"उन्नति के रथ पर, बदलाव के पथ पर उत्‍तर प्रदेश" मर्यादा पुरूषोत्तम श्री राम व लीलाधर श्री कृष्ण की जन्मभूमि, महाकुम्भ की धरती तथा विविधता में एकता को समेटे लोक कला, संस्कृति, धर्म, संस्कार एवं अपने ऐतिहासिक शौर्य गाथा से परिपूर्ण वीर धरा हमारे उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस की… pic.twitter.com/Q83MNngIF6 — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 24, 2025

Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav Wishes UP on Foundation Day

BJP Leader Dr Sanjeev Balyan Congratulates Uttar Pradesh on Foundation Day

