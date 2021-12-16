India is celebrating the 50th anniversary of country's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war on Thursday, December 16. Vijay Diwas or Victory Day is observed every year on December 16 to commemorate Indian Armed Forces' victory over Pakistan in liberation war for Bangladesh, earlier East Pakistan. The day is celebrated to salute and honour the undying and indomitable spirit, courage and devotion of our soldier towards their motherland. Several politicians have also extended their wishes on this occasion. Scroll down to read their tweets.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Extends His Wishes On Swarnim Vijay Diwas:

On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India’s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 16, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah Greets People On Vijay Diwas:

भारतीय सैनिकों के अद्भुत साहस व पराक्रम के प्रतीक ‘विजय दिवस’ की स्वर्ण जयंती पर वीर सैनिकों को नमन करता हूँ। 1971 में आज ही के दिन भारतीय सेना ने दुश्मनों पर विजय कर मानवीय मूल्यों के संरक्षण की परंपरा के इतिहास में एक स्वर्णिम अध्याय जोड़ा था। सभी को विजय दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/AwxoSTJclD — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 16, 2021

Tweet By Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu

On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war. The nation remembers the heroic valour and unwavering patriotism displayed by our armed forces during the war. Their unmatched gallantry and selfless sacrifices continue to inspire every Indian. #VijayDiwas — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 16, 2021

Tweet By Punjab CM Charanjit S Channi:

On #VijayDiwas, I salute the courage and selflessness of our brave soldiers, who laid down their lives during 1971 war fighting for our nation. These armed forces are our nation's pride, and we shall forever be indebted to them pic.twitter.com/fwz75VDks0 — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) December 16, 2021

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Extends Wishes:

On the Golden Jubilee of #VijayDiwas, let us recollect with gratitude the valour of our men in uniform who fought for the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. The nation salutes their heroics on the battlefield and their zeal to stand up for the ideals of liberty and humanity. pic.twitter.com/c38fOKKGmf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 16, 2021

