India is celebrating the 50th anniversary of country's  victory over Pakistan in 1971 war on Thursday, December 16. Vijay Diwas or Victory Day is observed every year on December 16 to commemorate Indian Armed Forces' victory over Pakistan in liberation war for Bangladesh, earlier East Pakistan. The day is celebrated to salute and honour the undying and indomitable spirit, courage and devotion of our soldier towards their motherland. Several politicians have also extended their wishes on this occasion. Scroll down to read their tweets.

