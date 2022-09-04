World Sexual Health Day 2022 is observed on September 4 every year with an aim to raise awareness and promote healthy sexual practices. World Sexual Health Day (WSHD) is an initiative of the World Association for Sexual Health (WAS). On the occasion, World Health Organisation (WHO) shared a post on Twitter with tips for healthy sexual practices. National Wildlife Day 2022: From Sabre-Toothed Tiger To Woolly Mammoth, 5 Extinct Animals The World Has Lost Forever (Watch Videos).

Check Tweet:

This World #SexualHealth Day, and always, love yourself. If you choose to have sex: ✅ Ensure it is consensual ✅ Have fun ✅ Be safe pic.twitter.com/d3UQVRs5Cy — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)